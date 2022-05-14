TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) & Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Financial Comparison

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) and Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TuSimple and Kyndryl’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TuSimple $6.26 million 308.48 -$732.67 million ($2.21) -3.92 Kyndryl $18.66 billion 0.14 -$2.32 billion N/A N/A

TuSimple has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kyndryl.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.9% of TuSimple shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of Kyndryl shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TuSimple and Kyndryl’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TuSimple -6,060.10% -33.56% -32.04% Kyndryl N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TuSimple and Kyndryl, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TuSimple 0 1 8 0 2.89 Kyndryl 0 1 0 0 2.00

TuSimple presently has a consensus target price of $40.52, suggesting a potential upside of 367.92%. Kyndryl has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 93.49%. Given TuSimple’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TuSimple is more favorable than Kyndryl.

TuSimple Company Profile (Get Rating)

TuSimple Holdings Inc., an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology. Its AFN is an ecosystem that consists of L4 autonomous semi-trucks, high definition digital mapped routes, terminals, and TuSimple Connect, a cloud-based autonomous operations oversight system. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Kyndryl Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services. It serves financial, telecommunications, retail, automobile, and transportation industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

