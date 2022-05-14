TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Price Target Cut to $30.00

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 246.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on TuSimple from $54.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised TuSimple from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on TuSimple from $62.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on TuSimple from $28.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on TuSimple from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Get TuSimple alerts:

TSP opened at $8.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a PE ratio of -3.92. TuSimple has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $79.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.56.

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 33.56% and a negative net margin of 6,060.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.43) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TuSimple will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other TuSimple news, insider James Mullen sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $39,503.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brad W. Buss acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.17 per share, with a total value of $279,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,705 shares of company stock valued at $123,019 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of TuSimple by 82.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TuSimple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of TuSimple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of TuSimple during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TuSimple during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TuSimple (Get Rating)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.