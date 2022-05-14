U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPHGet Rating) will post $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.03. U.S. Physical Therapy posted earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPHGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $131.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

In other news, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $46,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 2,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total transaction of $192,208.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,218 shares of company stock valued at $676,259 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.7% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.1% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE USPH traded up $3.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,059. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52-week low of $84.43 and a 52-week high of $123.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.94%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

