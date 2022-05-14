Ubex (UBEX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $20.00

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Ubex has a market cap of $291,718.82 and $20.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ubex has traded 34.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00008304 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00152480 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000451 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000119 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ubex Profile

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

