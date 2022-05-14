UBS Group Analysts Give Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) a €4.15 Price Target

UBS Group set a €4.15 ($4.37) price target on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.56 ($2.69) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €3.10 ($3.26) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.21) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €3.20 ($3.37) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.80 ($1.89) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

EPA AF opened at €3.89 ($4.09) on Tuesday. Air France-KLM has a 12 month low of €6.88 ($7.24) and a 12 month high of €14.65 ($15.42). The company’s 50 day moving average is €3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is €4.03.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.