UBS Group Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €75.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €75.00 ($78.95) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FME has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($64.21) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($65.26) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €83.40 ($87.79) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €58.00 ($61.05) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €68.00 ($71.58) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of ETR FME opened at €56.36 ($59.33) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is €59.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is €58.44. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €50.98 ($53.66) and a one year high of €71.14 ($74.88).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

