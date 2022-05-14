UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of UCB in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. UBS Group raised UCB from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered UCB from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.88.

UCBJF stock traded down $13.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.93. 512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. UCB has a 52 week low of $90.93 and a 52 week high of $122.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.79.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

