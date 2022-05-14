Umbrella Network (UMB) Price Hits $0.0341 on Major Exchanges

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Umbrella Network has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and $360,425.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0341 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded down 46.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 146.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00006131 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00009714 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003975 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Umbrella Network

Umbrella Network (CRYPTO:UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umbrella Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

