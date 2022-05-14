Unibright Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $387,257.00 (UBT)

Unibright (UBT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Unibright coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unibright has a total market capitalization of $50.04 million and $387,257.00 worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Unibright has traded 30.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Unibright

Unibright is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . The official website for Unibright is unibright.io . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Unibright Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

