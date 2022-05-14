Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,324 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. AAF Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Summitry LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,423,000. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of UNP traded up $4.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $230.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,263,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,090. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.51. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a market cap of $144.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.87%.

Union Pacific announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.74.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.