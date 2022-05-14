United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.84

Shares of United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.84 and traded as high as $16.97. United Bancorp shares last traded at $16.26, with a volume of 5,808 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $96.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. United Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of United Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in United Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 89,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in United Bancorp by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in United Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $748,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in United Bancorp by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through a network of banking offices in Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas Counties in Ohio, as well as Marshall and Ohio Counties in West Virginia and the surrounding localities; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

