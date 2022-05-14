United Bankshares, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

United Bankshares has increased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 47 years. United Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 52.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect United Bankshares to earn $2.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.9%.

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $34.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. United Bankshares has a 52-week low of $31.74 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.11.

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $237.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.47 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 33.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1483.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Bankshares will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Sr Adams, Sr. bought 7,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.60 per share, with a total value of $261,273.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,715.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 564,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,602,000 after acquiring an additional 207,136 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $648,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 281,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,226,000 after buying an additional 102,642 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on UBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

