United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $31.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Cellular reported relatively healthy first-quarter 2022 results, with the bottom line beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but the top line missing the same. Its 5G and network modernization programs are on track. It has taken concrete steps to accelerate subscriber additions and improve churn management. U.S. Cellular aims to offer the best wireless experience to customers by providing superior quality network and national coverage. However, intense competition and pricing pressure in the wireless market have dented U.S. Cellular’s margins. High costs associated with network integration and construction of cell sites and aggressive equipment pricing have been weighing on the bottom line. It has a huge debt burden and seems to be under pressure to meet its financial obligations.”

USM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut their target price on United States Cellular from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered United States Cellular from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on United States Cellular in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Cellular has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.86.

NYSE USM opened at $28.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.70. United States Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $25.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.12. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. United States Cellular’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Cellular will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United States Cellular news, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $84,101.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 3,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $97,310.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,734 shares in the company, valued at $195,083.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,068 shares of company stock worth $832,126. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 823 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,502 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,836 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

