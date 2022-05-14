Unity Software (NYSE:U) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 212,414 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,932,412 shares.The stock last traded at $32.22 and had previously closed at $30.30.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on U shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.92.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 2.64.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.17 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 21.11% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $8,442,466.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 10,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total value of $1,133,853.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,824 shares of company stock valued at $10,026,399 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of U. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Unity Software by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,261,000 after buying an additional 2,531,507 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Unity Software by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,458,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,446,000 after buying an additional 5,156,313 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Unity Software by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,428,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,158,000 after buying an additional 252,285 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Unity Software by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,244,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,909,000 after buying an additional 486,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Unity Software by 2,365.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,545,000 after buying an additional 4,241,060 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

