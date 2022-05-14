Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Cut to “Neutral” at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Atlantic Securities currently has $45.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $245.00.
UPST has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush cut their price target on Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut their price target on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered Upstart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $255.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Upstart from $115.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.00.
NASDAQ UPST opened at $38.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.15 and a 200-day moving average of $140.66. Upstart has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $401.49.
In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,333,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at $6,969,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.64, for a total value of $1,099,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,708 shares of company stock worth $21,254,868 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 16.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,145,000 after acquiring an additional 840,668 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,845,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,096,000 after buying an additional 594,854 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,003,000 after buying an additional 242,348 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,238,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,376,000 after buying an additional 315,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 3.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,005,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,645,000 after buying an additional 35,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.
About Upstart (Get Rating)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
