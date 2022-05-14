Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Cut to “Neutral” at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Atlantic Securities currently has $45.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $245.00.

UPST has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush cut their price target on Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut their price target on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered Upstart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $255.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Upstart from $115.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.00.

NASDAQ UPST opened at $38.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.15 and a 200-day moving average of $140.66. Upstart has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $401.49.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Upstart had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $310.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Upstart’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Upstart will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,333,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at $6,969,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.64, for a total value of $1,099,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,708 shares of company stock worth $21,254,868 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 16.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,145,000 after acquiring an additional 840,668 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,845,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,096,000 after buying an additional 594,854 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,003,000 after buying an additional 242,348 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,238,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,376,000 after buying an additional 315,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 3.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,005,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,645,000 after buying an additional 35,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

