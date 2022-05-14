Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Wedbush

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

UPST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Upstart from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Upstart from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Upstart from $115.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $38.13 on Tuesday. Upstart has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $401.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.15 and its 200-day moving average is $140.66.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Upstart had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $310.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Upstart will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $9,032,463.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,442,286.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $549,150.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 186,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,645,791.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 207,708 shares of company stock valued at $21,254,868. 18.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth $25,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 59.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

