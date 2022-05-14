Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.89 and last traded at $29.70. Approximately 110,008 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,334,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.
UPST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.
The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.15 and a 200 day moving average of $140.66.
In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.64, for a total transaction of $1,099,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $9,032,463.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,442,286.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,708 shares of company stock worth $21,254,868 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 26.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 433,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,263,000 after purchasing an additional 90,383 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 40.3% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 107.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 18.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.
Upstart Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPST)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
