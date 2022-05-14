Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.89 and last traded at $29.70. Approximately 110,008 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,334,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

UPST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Get Upstart alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.15 and a 200 day moving average of $140.66.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $310.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.13 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 155.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.64, for a total transaction of $1,099,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $9,032,463.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,442,286.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,708 shares of company stock worth $21,254,868 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 26.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 433,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,263,000 after purchasing an additional 90,383 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 40.3% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 107.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 18.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.