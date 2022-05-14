Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Rating) (TSE:URE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in-situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. They have produced, packaged and shipped more than two million pounds from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Applications are under review by various agencies to incorporate their LC East project area into the Lost Creek permits, and they have begun to submit applications for permits and licenses to construct and operate at their Shirley Basin Project. Ur-Energy is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ur-Energy from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

NYSEAMERICAN URG opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.32. Ur-Energy has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.15.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Rating) (TSE:URE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

In other Ur-Energy news, Chairman Jeffrey T. Klenda sold 239,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $430,959.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Ur-Energy by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 8,306 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Ur-Energy by 17.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 8,365 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Ur-Energy by 10.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 90,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 8,829 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ur-Energy by 34.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 9,769 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ur-Energy by 112.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 11,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

About Ur-Energy (Get Rating)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 48,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

