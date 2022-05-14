USDX (USDX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,201.00

USDX (USDX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. In the last seven days, USDX has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. USDX has a total market cap of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USDX alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000623 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00010269 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00006160 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000440 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 48.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000045 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000310 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About USDX

USDX (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.