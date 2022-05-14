V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at UBS Group

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VFC. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of V.F. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.42.

Shares of VFC traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.59. 2,857,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,065,367. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.08. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. V.F. has a 1 year low of $45.13 and a 1 year high of $87.36.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in V.F. by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 595,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,871,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of V.F. by 10.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 621,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,661,000 after buying an additional 59,241 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in V.F. during the third quarter worth $8,035,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 63.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 100,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 38,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in V.F. during the third quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

