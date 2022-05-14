Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

VEA stock traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $43.55. 22,442,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,426,748. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.98 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

