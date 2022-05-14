Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Holdings Decreased by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 79,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,576,000 after purchasing an additional 262,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $6.35 on Friday, reaching $211.98. The company had a trading volume of 907,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,712. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $201.98 and a twelve month high of $261.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.94.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

