Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Cut by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 285,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,861 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 2.2% of Bailard Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $68,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 23,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,614,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the period. SWM Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI traded up $5.24 on Friday, reaching $200.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,540,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,125,055. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.45. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.12 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.