Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $1.31 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,064 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lipe & Dalton increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 331.2% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 344.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,646,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,659,461. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.01 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $407.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 45.90%.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $1,308,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,406,267. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

