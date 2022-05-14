Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $757,000 Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Ameren were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,783,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,500,000 after buying an additional 180,828 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,682,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,738,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,715,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,923,000 after purchasing an additional 21,851 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,707,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,004,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,954,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,282,000 after purchasing an additional 45,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total value of $562,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,243.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $134,269.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,557,116 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEE traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,413,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,082. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.56. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $79.35 and a 52 week high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 60.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameren from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ameren in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Ameren from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.57.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

