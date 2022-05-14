Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Invests $251,000 in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $481,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,213 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 11.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 895,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,369,000 after purchasing an additional 91,018 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 87,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 751,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,254,000 after purchasing an additional 12,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $356,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.08. 10,322,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,777,797. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.15. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $27.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 89.42%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.