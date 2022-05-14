Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Purchases Shares of 4,117 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,117 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.55. 5,781,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,802,335. The firm has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.94. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $55.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.4775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 26.34%.

WBA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

