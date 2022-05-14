Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Raises Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,979 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays upped their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.81.

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $245.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,254,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,787. The business’s 50-day moving average is $244.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.72. The company has a market capitalization of $181.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

