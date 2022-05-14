Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 17,603 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 242,114 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 17,603 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 388,678 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $20,017,000 after acquiring an additional 15,015 shares during the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 283,928 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,622,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 80,684 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,155,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,535 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,839,000 after buying an additional 13,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $2,130,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 22,125 shares of company stock worth $991,265. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.60. 32,022,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,765,636. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.82.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

