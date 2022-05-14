Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 190 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in General Electric were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of General Electric by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,257,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,042,334,000 after purchasing an additional 852,849 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,562,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $147,625,000 after purchasing an additional 766,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $66,937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.69.

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

GE stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.05. 5,176,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,875,475. The company has a market capitalization of $82.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.49. General Electric has a 52-week low of $71.14 and a 52-week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

