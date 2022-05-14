Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 4,231 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL cut its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,007 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,231 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 201.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,820,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,578 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $35,917,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $29,903,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2,581.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 526,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,580,000 after acquiring an additional 506,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,994,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,268,000 after acquiring an additional 448,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.46. 4,247,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,556,651. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.82 and its 200-day moving average is $54.77. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $41.76 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The stock has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.66%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BK. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $51.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

