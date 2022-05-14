Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Trims Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $22,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 870.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,000,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $91,786,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 10.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,220,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $810,254,000 after purchasing an additional 407,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 32.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,382,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,360,000 after purchasing an additional 339,522 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,087,916 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $204.33. 2,323,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,298,191. The company has a market capitalization of $108.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.67 and a 12-month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.20.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

