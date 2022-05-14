VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Receives Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of VerifyMe from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Get VerifyMe alerts:

NASDAQ VRME traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.70. The company had a trading volume of 51,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,353. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average of $3.24. VerifyMe has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.01.

VerifyMe ( NASDAQ:VRME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). VerifyMe had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 408.69%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VerifyMe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VerifyMe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of VerifyMe by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 14,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

VerifyMe Company Profile (Get Rating)

VerifyMe, Inc, a technology solutions provider, provides products to connect brands with consumers in the United States. The company offers VerifyMe Engage services that provides the ability for the brand owner to gather business intelligence and engage with the consumer using authentication test as the initial contact with the consumer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VerifyMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerifyMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.