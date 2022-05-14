VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $163.47

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $163.47 and last traded at $163.61, with a volume of 15454 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $166.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VRSN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.22 and a 200-day moving average of $221.34.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.99 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 58.63%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.97, for a total value of $641,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,915 shares in the company, valued at $152,756,392.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.38, for a total value of $131,015.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,748 shares of company stock valued at $3,761,985. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 152.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

