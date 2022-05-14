Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $745.28 Million

Equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) will post sales of $745.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $759.61 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $728.75 million. Verisk Analytics reported sales of $747.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full-year sales of $3.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.80.

VRSK stock traded up $2.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $176.21. 1,901,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,174. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.22. The company has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $167.37 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

In other news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total value of $29,013,631.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,256 shares in the company, valued at $123,604,906.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total transaction of $103,787.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,622,489.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,828 shares of company stock valued at $30,078,128. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 132.8% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

