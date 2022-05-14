Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0464 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Vermilion Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 11.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Vermilion Energy to earn $4.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.

Shares of VET opened at $19.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.10. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $23.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.46.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.42. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 55.40% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $611.07 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VET. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 60.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 21,571 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 116,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 370.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 48,650 shares in the last quarter. 25.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

