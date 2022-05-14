Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) saw strong trading volume on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. 97,724 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,564,430 shares.The stock last traded at $17.60 and had previously closed at $18.51.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0464 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 4.20%.

Several equities analysts have commented on VET shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.98 and a 200 day moving average of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $611.07 million for the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 55.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,252,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 480.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,270,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,558,000 after buying an additional 1,879,004 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 86,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $821,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 244,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 27,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

