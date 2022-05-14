Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. 97,724 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,564,430 shares.The stock last traded at $17.60 and had previously closed at $18.51.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0464 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 4.20%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VET. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.10.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $611.07 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 55.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 187.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 72,004 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 425.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 481,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,129,000 after purchasing an additional 390,182 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 863,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,152,000 after purchasing an additional 133,749 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,114,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,508,000 after purchasing an additional 209,778 shares during the last quarter. 25.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

