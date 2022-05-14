VerusCoin Price Down 20.7% This Week (VRSC)

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00002027 BTC on exchanges. VerusCoin has a market cap of $40.65 million and $7,148.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded down 20.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.48 or 0.00536455 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,825.76 or 2.10606775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00037602 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004784 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008673 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin launched on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 68,321,173 coins. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

