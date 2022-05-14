VIDY (VIDY) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

VIDY (VIDY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last week, VIDY has traded 42.2% lower against the dollar. VIDY has a market cap of $1.38 million and $132,674.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIDY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About VIDY

VIDY is a coin. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VIDY is vidy.com . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

VIDY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars.

