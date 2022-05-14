Viracta Therapeutics’ (VIRX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VIRX. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viracta Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of Viracta Therapeutics stock opened at $1.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 12.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Viracta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $13.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.60.

Viracta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VIRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.16. As a group, analysts anticipate that Viracta Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ivor Royston sold 14,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $40,685.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 21,028 shares of company stock worth $58,458 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Viracta Therapeutics by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. Its lead product candidature includes Nana-val, in combination with nanatinostat and valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma; and open-label Phase 2 basket trial for the treatment of various relapsed/refractory Epstein-Barr virus-positive (EBV+) lymphoma, as well as an open-label Phase 1b/2 trial for the treatment of EBV+ recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma and other EBV+ solid tumors.

