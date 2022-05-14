Virgin Wines UK (LON:VINO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $101.00

Shares of Virgin Wines UK PLC (LON:VINO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 101 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 101 ($1.25), with a volume of 56957 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106.50 ($1.31).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 124.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 164. The company has a market cap of £56.40 million and a P/E ratio of -101.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.78.

Virgin Wines UK Company Profile (LON:VINO)

Virgin Wines UK PLC operates as a direct-to-consumer online wine retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells wines through its WineBank and Wine Plan subscription models or on a pay as you go basis. It also offers gift sales channel, such as personalised products, hampers, and packaged gifts. In addition, the company offers craft beer and craft spirits.

