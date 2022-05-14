Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Position Lowered by Tieton Capital Management LLC

Tieton Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,790 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 16,025 shares during the period. Vishay Precision Group makes up about 3.8% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned about 1.35% of Vishay Precision Group worth $6,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VPG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Vishay Precision Group by 18.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vishay Precision Group by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the third quarter valued at $251,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the third quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VPG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

In other Vishay Precision Group news, Director Wes Cummins acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.02 per share, with a total value of $480,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 6.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VPG traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.19. 77,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,144. The firm has a market cap of $425.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.36. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $39.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.44.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Vishay Precision Group Profile (Get Rating)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.