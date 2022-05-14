VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) & Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Head to Head Contrast

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) and Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for VNET Group and Similarweb

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VNET Group 1 0 3 0 2.50 Similarweb 0 0 7 0 3.00

VNET Group presently has a consensus price target of $22.23, indicating a potential upside of 271.04%. Similarweb has a consensus price target of $24.17, indicating a potential upside of 171.54%. Given VNET Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe VNET Group is more favorable than Similarweb.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VNET Group and Similarweb's top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VNET Group $971.32 million 0.90 $78.48 million ($0.33) -18.15 Similarweb $137.67 million 4.80 -$68.98 million ($1.22) -7.30

VNET Group has higher revenue and earnings than Similarweb. VNET Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Similarweb, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares VNET Group and Similarweb's net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VNET Group 8.09% 6.53% 2.17% Similarweb -54.07% -80.13% -37.02%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.9% of Similarweb shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of VNET Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

VNET Group beats Similarweb on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VNET Group

VNET Group, Inc., an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network. The company's hosting and related services include managed hosting services that offer data center space to house its customers' servers and networking equipment, and provide tailored server administration services; and interconnectivity services that enable customers to connect their servers with internet backbones and other networks through its border gateway protocol network or single-line, dual-line, or multiple-line network. Its hosting and related services also comprise cloud services that enable businesses to run their applications over the internet using its IT infrastructure; virtual private network services; hybrid IT Services, which provide customers with a complete package of infrastructure service offerings; and other value-added services, such as firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services. In addition, the company provides traffic charts and analysis, gateway monitoring for servers, domain name system setup, defense mechanism against distributed denial of service attacks, basic setting of switches and routers, and virus protections; and managed network service. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 32 self-built data centers housing 49,876 cabinets and 52 partnered data centers housing with 3,677 cabinets. It has a strategic partnership with Microsoft Corporation. The company was formerly known as 21Vianet Group, Inc. and changed its name to VNET Group, Inc. in October 2021. VNET Group, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Similarweb

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel. The company also provides shopper intelligence solutions that allows digital commerce leadership, and category and product managers to analyze a view of their customers' digital journeys, monitor consumer demand, increase brand visibility in the search process, and optimize category and product level conversion in the purchase process; and sales intelligence solutions, which enables sales management and operations, sales representatives, and account management teams to access relevant buying signals and digital insights of their customers in to generate leads quickly. In addition, it offers investor intelligence solution that allows portfolio managers, investment professionals, data scientists, and research analysts to access an end-to-end view of market, sector or company performance to ideate and monitor investment opportunities, forecast market performance, and perform due diligence. The company serves retail, consumer packaged goods, travel, consumer finance, business-to-business software, and logistics companies; and consultancies, marketing and advertising agencies, media and publishers, payment processors, and institutional investors. Similarweb Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

