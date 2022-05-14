Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 125 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 125 ($1.54) price objective on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOD has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.85) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 147 ($1.81) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 170 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 145 ($1.79) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 169.43 ($2.09).

Shares of VOD stock traded down GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 117.82 ($1.45). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,556,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,700,180. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 125.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 121.71. The stock has a market cap of £33.28 billion and a PE ratio of -235.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. Vodafone Group Public has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 142.30 ($1.75).

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

