Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Price Target Increased to €280.00 by Analysts at Societe Generale

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Societe Generale from €270.00 ($284.21) to €280.00 ($294.74) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

VWAGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Volkswagen from €210.00 ($221.05) to €230.00 ($242.11) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Volkswagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.38. The company has a market cap of $100.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.61. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of $19.57 and a twelve month high of $38.35.

Volkswagen ( OTCMKTS:VWAGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $72.74 billion for the quarter. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 5.93%. Equities analysts forecast that Volkswagen will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.5526 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Volkswagen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

