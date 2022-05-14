Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.68-$0.72 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Vontier also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.20-$3.30 EPS.

VNT traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,522,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,327. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. Vontier has a 12 month low of $21.95 and a 12 month high of $37.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Vontier had a return on equity of 102.18% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $748.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vontier will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 2.95%.

VNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Argus dropped their target price on Vontier from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Vontier from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.00.

In other Vontier news, CFO David H. Naemura bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $194,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $25,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vontier by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,436,000 after acquiring an additional 228,497 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Vontier by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,297,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,341,000 after acquiring an additional 130,145 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Vontier by 8.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,570,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,879,000 after acquiring an additional 119,313 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 14.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,499,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,074,000 after buying an additional 191,192 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,199,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,851,000 after buying an additional 181,417 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vontier (Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.