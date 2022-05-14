Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSY) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0682 per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of VOSSY opened at $3.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.99. Vossloh has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $4.76.

Vossloh Company Profile

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

