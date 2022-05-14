VR Resources (CVE:VRR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.24

VR Resources Ltd. (CVE:VRR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 33900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The company has a market cap of C$24.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.34.

VR Resources Company Profile (CVE:VRR)

VR Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral exploration properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for copper, silver, and gold deposits. The company holds interests in the Bonita property that consists of 83 claims covering an area of approximately 686 hectares in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Big Ten project, which consists of 117 claims covering an area of approximately 2,417 acres in Nye County, Nevada; and the Ranoke property consisting of 360 claims in one contiguous block covering 7,400 hectares in northern Ontario.

