Wabash National Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:WNC)

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th.

Wabash National has increased its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years. Wabash National has a payout ratio of 12.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Wabash National to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.2%.

Shares of WNC opened at $14.62 on Friday. Wabash National has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average of $17.02.

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $546.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.60 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 0.51%. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wabash National in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Wabash National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wabash National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Wabash National by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Wabash National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

